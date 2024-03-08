On the ocassion of International Women's Day, Parin Multimedia has announced its next feature film which is based on the Sandeshkhali incident in West Bengal

A film based on the harrowing incident of West Bengal's Sandeshkhali incident will be made under the banner of Parin Multimedia. The movie will be produced by Sumeet Chaudhry and Kewal Sethi. The work on the movie, directed by Saurdab Tewari, will begin in August 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The movie's cast has been finalised, however, its name is yet to be announced. Written by Amitabh Singh and Ishan Bajpai, the feature film's shooting will begin in August 2024, said industry expert Taran Adarsh in his social media post on Friday.

“Parin Multimedia announces a feature film [not titled yet] on the horrifying #Sandeshkhali incident. Saurabh Tewari will direct the film which starts in Aug 2024… Written by Amitabh Singh and Ishan Bajpai… The cast is being finalised. Sumeet Chaudhry and Kewal Sethi are producing the film," wrote Taran Adarsh in his post on X. The movie is scheduled to be released in 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Sandeshkhali incident that involved TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh West Bengal's Sandeshkhali located in North 24 Parganas district has been witnessing widespread protests against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh. This month, a section of women were seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by then absconding TMC strongman. A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused him and his close aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion.

Sheikh was nabbed by the security agencies on February 29 in the Minakhan area, around 30 km away from the island of Sandeshkhali on the outskirts of Sunderbans.

Currently, the matter is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which obtained the custody of the suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh. The CBI visited Sheikh's house and office in Sandeshkhali on Thursday, February 7. However, the team found both premises locked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from sexual harassment charges, Sheikh is also accused in two cases lodged at Nazat Police Station in connection with an assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers on January 5 during a raid at his house in a ration scam case.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!