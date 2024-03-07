Sandeshkhali case: Calcutta HC questions Shahjahan Sheikh's continuance as Zilla Parishad chief
While arguing for Shahjahan Sheikh removal from the position, Additional Solicitor General Ashok Kr Chakraborty submitted that he still enjoys the powers of a state cabinet minister
A day after suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an alleged land grabbing and sexual assault case, the Calcutta High Court questioned his continuance on the position of Pradhan of the Zilla Parishad in Sandeshkhali. While arguing for his removal from the position, Additional Solicitor General Ashok Kr Chakraborty submitted that he still enjoys the powers of a state cabinet minister.