A day after suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an alleged land grabbing and sexual assault case, the Calcutta High Court questioned his continuance on the position of Pradhan of the Zilla Parishad in Sandeshkhali. While arguing for his removal from the position, Additional Solicitor General Ashok Kr Chakraborty submitted that he still enjoys the powers of a state cabinet minister.

"Should Shahjahan Sheikh continue on the position of the chief of Zilla Parishad?," the bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya asked Advocate General (AG) Kishore Datta, as per Bar and Bench.

In his response, Kishore Datta said that Shahjahan Sheikh is already suspended from the Trinamool Congress.

The bench didn't look very convinced with the response and posted the matter for April 4. The High Court also asked the Advocate General to ensure that Shahjahan Sheikh is not allowed to use his powers till the next day.

"Mr. Banerjee, you will have to ensure that your client (Sheikh) doesn't exercise any of his powers, at least till the next date," Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam said.

Sandeshkhali DM returning lands to rightful owners

The hearing at the Calcutta High Court came at a time when the District Magistrate (DM) and Block Development Officer (BDO) of Sandeshkhali started returning the land grabbed by Shahjahan Sheikh and its aides to its rightful owners. The court has asked the administration to ensure that the lands are returned only after their restoration to their original state.

Sandeshkhali has become a focal point for extensive demonstrations targeting Shahjahan Sheikh, a prominent figure in the Trinamool Congress. The protests, predominantly led by a group of women, are driven by a quest for justice in response to alleged sexual assault and land grabbing by Shahjahan Sheikh and his aides.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is cornering TMC on the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting the victims of sexual assault in Sandeshkhali on Wednesday. Attacking the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC on the issue, PM Modi accused the state government of protecting Shahjahan Sheikh and called it an “act of shame."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!