Sandeshkhali case: CBI recovers foreign-made guns, ammunition during raids in West Bengal
The Central Bureau of Investigation seized arms and ammunition from Sandeshkhali on Friday while conducting searches at multiple locations. The probe agency is looking into a mob attack against the Enforcement Directorate that was allegedly instigated by a local TMC leader. The ED team was attacked on January 5 as they went to raid the premises of Shajahan Sheikh in connection with a ration scam.