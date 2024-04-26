The Central Bureau of Investigation seized arms and ammunition from Sandeshkhali on Friday while conducting searches at multiple locations. The probe agency is looking into a mob attack against the Enforcement Directorate that was allegedly instigated by a local TMC leader. The ED team was attacked on January 5 as they went to raid the premises of Shajahan Sheikh in connection with a ration scam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to reports the CBI seized arms and ammunition — including foreign-made pistols — while raiding multiple locations in West Bengal.A team was sent to investigate after the central agency received inputs about a large cache of arms hidden in Sandeshkhali.

