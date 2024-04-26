Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Sandeshkhali case: CBI recovers foreign-made guns, ammunition during raids in West Bengal

Sandeshkhali case: CBI recovers foreign-made guns, ammunition during raids in West Bengal

Livemint

CBI raids multiple locations in West Bengal, seizes foreign-made pistols, while investigating mob attack on ED team.

Sandeshkhali case: CBI recovers foreign-made guns, ammunition during raids in West Bengal

The Central Bureau of Investigation seized arms and ammunition from Sandeshkhali on Friday while conducting searches at multiple locations. The probe agency is looking into a mob attack against the Enforcement Directorate that was allegedly instigated by a local TMC leader. The ED team was attacked on January 5 as they went to raid the premises of Shajahan Sheikh in connection with a ration scam.

According to reports the CBI seized arms and ammunition — including foreign-made pistols — while raiding multiple locations in West Bengal.A team was sent to investigate after the central agency received inputs about a large cache of arms hidden in Sandeshkhali.

(With inputs from agencies)

