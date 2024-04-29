Sandeshkhali case: ‘Why state should protect individual’s interest?' SC adjourns Bengal plea on CBI probe
The Supreme Court of India adjourned hearing of West Bengal government's plea challenging Calcutta High Court order which directed a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali till July.
