Sandeshkhali news: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee compares West Bengal with Pakistan, slams Mamata Banerjee’s ‘30% politics’
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee has alleged that women attacked in West Bengal and criticised Mamata Banerjee for inaction and minority appeasement.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee has said that, like in Pakistan, women are being attacked in West Bengal as well. Chatterjee accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of staying “silent" about Sandeshkhali violence.
“Women of Bengal have their dignity compromised in lieu of ₹500 (referring to the govt scheme for women)," Chatterjee added.
BJP to hold protest
The BJP is going to hold a protest to demand the arrest of the key accused of the cases of sexual assault in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Mazumdar said.
"We will hold a minimum 72-hour long protest in the coming days demanding the arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan. the probable day of protest is February 22," ANI quoted him as saying.
Supreme Court stays LS order
On February 19, the Supreme Court stayed the notices sent by the Lok Sabha Secretariat's privileges committee to West Bengal's top officials because of a complaint by BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar, who got hurt last week when BJP members and police clashed in West Bengal. They were stopped from visiting the troubled area of Sandeshkhali.
