Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee has said that, like in Pakistan, women are being attacked in West Bengal as well. Chatterjee accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of staying “silent" about Sandeshkhali violence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Mamata Banerjee has not given a single statement till now. Sheikh Shahjahan is still absconding. The police are not able to trace him. They (TMC) want 30% votes. We had heard about atrocities on women in Pakistan, the same is happening in West Bengal and Banerjee is silent and she is saying that RSS is doing all this," ANI quoted the BJP lawmaker as saying.

Also Read: 'Request CM to use her brain…': Viswa Bharati university slams Mamata Banerjee “We have heard ISIS atrocities against women in countries like Iraq, Iran and Pakistan, Now, it’s happening here," she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chatterjee also said that there was no FIR, as pointed out by CM Banerjee, since the police and the administration were “acting like a TMC party office". The police are unable to arrest the main accused, Sheikh Shahjahan, because Banerjee has taken him under his wings, she added.

Also Read: Sandeshkhali violence causes Section 144, what happened? What is TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh accused of? While speaking of Mamata Banerjee’s “30% politics", Chatterjee hinted at alleged minority appeasement. The BJP regularly accuses the Bengal CM of favouring the Muslims (who comprise around 30% of the Bengal population) in the state for the sake of votes. Chatterjee mentioned that Banerjee was protecting the accused because of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Women of Bengal have their dignity compromised in lieu of ₹500 (referring to the govt scheme for women)," Chatterjee added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP to hold protest The BJP is going to hold a protest to demand the arrest of the key accused of the cases of sexual assault in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Mazumdar said.

"We will hold a minimum 72-hour long protest in the coming days demanding the arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan. the probable day of protest is February 22," ANI quoted him as saying.

Supreme Court stays LS order On February 19, the Supreme Court stayed the notices sent by the Lok Sabha Secretariat's privileges committee to West Bengal's top officials because of a complaint by BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar, who got hurt last week when BJP members and police clashed in West Bengal. They were stopped from visiting the troubled area of Sandeshkhali. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!