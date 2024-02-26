Hello User
Sandeshkhali news: Calcutta HC orders to add Shahjahan Sheikh to case, says 'no reason to not arrest him'

Sandeshkhali news: Calcutta HC orders to add Shahjahan Sheikh to case, says ‘no reason to not arrest him’

Livemint

Sandeshkhali news: Calcutta High Court orders to add Shahjahan Sheikh to case, says ‘no reason to not arrest him’

The Calcutta High Court. (PTI file photo)

The Calcutta High Court Chief Justice on Monday ordered to add Sheikh Shahjahan to the Sandeshkhali case. The HC Justice asked to issue a notice in the case and said, ‘there is no reason to not arrest him’.

(More to come)

