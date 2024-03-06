Sandeshkhali news: CBI registers 3 cases against suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh for attacking ED officers
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered three cases against now suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh and others for allegedly attacking Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during searches at Shahjahan Sheikh’s premises in January 2024.
