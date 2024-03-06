The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered three cases against now suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh and others for allegedly attacking Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during searches at Shahjahan Sheikh’s premises in January 2024.

Meanwhile, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in West Bengal, along with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has refused to handover Shahjahan Sheikh to the CBI. The Calcutta High Court had on Tuesday ordered the transfer of investigation to the CBI into a mob attack on ED officials when they went to search the premises of Sheikh in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5 in connection with a ration scam probe.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted leave to the ED to file a contempt petition against the West Bengal government over the state police not handing over custody of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh to the CBI, despite an order to that effect.

The West Bengal government on Wednesday sought urgent listing of its plea in the Supreme Court challenging the high court's order to transfer to the CBI the probe into the attack on ED officials.

Sleuths of the CBI reportedly waited for over two hours at the CID headquarters in Bhavani Bhawan for Shahjahan Sheikh's custody, but returned empty-handed, after the state agency said the West Bengal government had moved the Supreme Court on the matter on Tuesday evening.

BJP trains guns on TMC over Sandeshkhali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the “storm of Sandeshkhali" will reach every part of West Bengal, asserting that 'Nari Shakti' (woman power) will play a pivotal role in decimating the ruling TMC in the state.

“TMC leaders are committing atrocities against sisters and daughters of poor, Dalit and tribal families at various places. The women of Bengal and the country are angry. This storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of West Bengal, and decimate the TMC across the state," Modi said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal over Sandeshkhali, accusing it of shielding Shahjahan Sheikh.

Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested by the West Bengal Police on February 29 in connection with the attack on ED officials, following which the state government handed over the case to the CID. The riverine island of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district has been on the boil over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his cohorts.

What TMC says?

West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Shashi Panja said, "CM Mamata Banerjee has taken all possible steps. Investigation is underway and justice will be done. Our police, women police and members of the women's commission have also visited there. Camps have also been set up by the state government. We cannot deny the fact that incidents of atrocities against women were done. Arrests have been made and an investigation will take place...Police arrested him (Sheikh Shahjahan) after the Court's order..."

NCW recommends President's Rule in West Bengal

Imposing President's Rule in West Bengal, replacing the personnel deployed at the Sandehskhali police station in the state and establishing support services for victims of crime are among the recommendations the National Commission for Women (NCW) has made to President Droupadi Murmu.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma met Murmu on Tuesday and submitted the report based on the feedback received by her as well as by a fact-finding team of the commission that was sent to Sandeshkhali last month.

