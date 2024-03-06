Amid the Sandeshkhali row, the Calcutta High Court on 6 March observed that state police have played hide and seek in the handover of now suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Shiekh's matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bench stated that the investigation should be handed over to CBI and the custody of the accused by 4:15 pm on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered three cases against Sheikh and others for allegedly attacking Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during searches at Shahjahan Sheikh's premises in January 2024.

Meanwhile, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in West Bengal, along with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has refused to handover Shahjahan Sheikh to the CBI.

The suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was arrested by the West Bengal Police on 29 February in connection with the attack on ED officials, following which the state government handed over the case to the CID.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has made recommendations to President Droupadi Murmu in a report, requesting the President's Rule in West Bengal, replacing the personnel deployed at the Sandehskhali police station, strengthening intelligence-gathering mechanisms and establishing support services for victims of crime, including counselling, legal aid and rehabilitation, among others.

On Tuesday, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma met Murmu, submitted the report based on the feedback received by her as well as by a fact-finding team of the commission that was sent to Sandeshkhali last month.

Accoring to the NCW report, TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates have been accused of confining women unlawfully and subjecting them to rape, molestation and physical abuse.

"Despite Sheikh Shahjahan's known criminal record and numerous complaints against him, no action had been taken against the accused," the NCW said.

The observations made by the committee underscored a total breakdown of law and order in Sandeshkhali, with a disturbingly high incidence of violence against women. Political pressure on police, under-reporting of incidents due to fear and stigma, and inadequate support services were among the key issues highlighted, it said.

