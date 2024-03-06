Sandeshkhali accused and suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh was handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the West Bengal Police, following the Calcutta High Court directive.

In a fresh directive on Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court ordered the West Bengal government to hand over the Sandeshkhali ED official attack case accused Shahjahan Sheikh to the CBI by 4.15 pm. The high court directed West Bengal government to "immediately implement" its Tuesday's judgement to transfer a case on the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at Sandeshkhali to the CBI and hand over custody of the main accused Sheikh to the central agency.

Shahjahan Sheikh was brought back to Bhabani Bhaban Police Headquarters in Kolkata, West Bengal after his medical examination at SSKM hospital.

The handing over procedure includes a medical examination of the accused TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

The CBI on Tuesday failed to get the custody of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh from the West Bengal CID even after waiting for more than two hours. The CID said the leader of Sandeshkhali was not handed over to the central agency as the state government has moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Issuing a contempt notice to the West Bengal Crime Investigation Department, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday asked the CID to hand over the custody of Shahjahan Sheikh, the former Trinamool strongman accused of extortion, land grab, and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali to the CBI by today.

“The custody of the accused Shahjahan Sheikh should be handed over to CBI by 4.30 pm on Wednesday", the court had said.

Calcutta High Court also observed that state police have played hide and seek in the matter.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the women victims of sexual assault in Sandeshkhali village of West Bengal on Wednesday," according to BJP workers familiar with the development.

They added, "They put forward their ordeal and the Prime Minister heard them patiently like a father figure. The victims were very emotional with the fact that the PM understood their pain".

Calling the women of Sandeshkhali, his parivar (family), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of shielding the accused in the Sandeshkhali case and said that it is a "matter of shame."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!