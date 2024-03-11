The Supreme Court bench on Monday refused to interfere with the Calcutta High Court order which directed a CBI probe in the Sandeshkhali matter pertaining to the attack on ED officials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the hearing of a case on the West Bengal government's plea against the Calcutta High Court order directing a CBI probe in the Sandeshkhali matter pertaining to the attack on ED officials. The apex court asked the state government why suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh was not arrested for so many days.

To this, West Bengal's advocate replied there was a stay on investigation by the court and within a day after clarification came from the court then the state police arrested the accused. The lawyer also told the court that seven people were arrested earlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, the apex court bench expunged Calcutta HC's observation against the West Bengal government and state police to transfer the probe to the CBI in the Sandeshkhali ED team attack case.

Earlier in the day, the Central Bureau of Investigation team visited Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district in connection with its probe into the attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team that went to arrest TMC leader Shankar Adhya on 5 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When ED officials went to search properties linked to him in connection with the alleged ration scam, they were attacked by the mob.

The former chairman of the Bongaon Municipality was arrested following the searches that lasted for around 17 hours, they said, adding, that the mob allegedly tried to prevent the ED team from taking Adhya with them. Also, the CRPF personnel accompanying the team had to baton charge to control the situation.

Now according to details, the CBI team – went to Adhya's house – was accompanied by forensic sciences personnel and officers were seen using 3D scanners for mapping Adhya's home and the adjoining area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

They had also served a notice to Adhya's family, seeking footage from 5 January of the CCTV cameras installed at the house.

Sheikh was arrested on 29 February after violent protests led by women over allegations of sexual atrocities and land grabbing after remaining on the run for 55 days since the attack.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!