TMC vs BJP over Sandeshkhali 'sting video' explained: Mamata Banerjee says 'Bangla-Birodhis orchestrated conspiracy'
A video of a sting operation related to the Sandeshkhali incident in West Bengal showed a person saying that Sandeshkhali women, who weren't sexually assaulted, were projected as 'rape' victims on the instructions of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday over a “sting operation", broadcast by a local news channel, on Sandeshkhali incident. "The shocking Sandeshkhali sting shows how deep the rot is within the BJP...," she said in a post on X while referring to the "sting operation" video.