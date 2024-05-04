A video of a sting operation related to the Sandeshkhali incident in West Bengal showed a person saying that Sandeshkhali women, who weren't sexually assaulted, were projected as 'rape' victims on the instructions of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday over a "sting operation", broadcast by a local news channel, on Sandeshkhali incident. "The shocking Sandeshkhali sting shows how deep the rot is within the BJP...," she said in a post on X while referring to the "sting operation" video.

A video of a sting operation related to the Sandeshkhali incident in West Bengal stirred up controversy on Saturday. The video showed a person saying that Sandeshkhali women, who weren't sexually assaulted, were projected as 'rape' victims on the instructions of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

The purported video was broadcast by a local television channel. Mint couldn't independently verify the video. Also, the news channel that broke the alleged sting operation did not check the veracity of the clip, news agency ANI reported.

The person making these claims against Suvendu Adhikari in the video was said to be a BJP Mandal (booth) president named Gangadhar Koyal. He said that the Adhikari told him that the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) strongmen in the area wouldn't be arrested unless he is falsely implicated in a "rape case".

Recap of Sandeshkhali incident The women of Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district came out on the streets earlier against the ruling TMC and its leader Shahjahan. They accused the strongman and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion.

Shahjahan, the key Sandeshkhali accused, is currently behind bars in connection with the attack on a team of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) while it was in the process of raiding his residence in connection with the alleged ration scam.

Here's what happened after 'sting operation' video: 5 points 1. TMC shared sting video: The TMC tweeted the "sting operation" video, stating that "a viral video today exposed how the BJP left no stone unturned to malign Bengal". It added, "From "mass rape" to "arms seizure," every claim was BOUGHT and STAGED by none other than @SuvenduWB. People won't forgive these Bangla-Birodhis. Bengal's mothers & sisters shall avenge this!"

2. Video tampered?: Gangadhar Koyal, the Mandal (Block) president on Sandeshkhali Block 2, claimed that his words were tampered using high-end technology. In a video posted by Adhikari, Koyal could be heard saying, "I am Gangadhar Koyal. and I am Mandal President of Sandeshkhali- 2. The viral video targeting me is part of a conspiracy and collusion. My words have been tampered. High-tech method has been used to tamper my voice".

"Me, my party and the women of Sandeshkhali have been targeted to tarnish their image and also tarnish the image of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. This was their conspiracy. I demand CBI's enquiry into this. I will approach the CBI and ask for an investigation against I-PAC and Abhishek Banerjee so that they get punished," the Mandal president was heard saying in the video posted by Adhikari.

3. Mamata Banerjee lashes out: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the "shocking Sandeshkhali sting shows how deep the rot is within the BJP". She added, "In their hatred for Bengal's progressive thought & culture, the Bangla-Birodhis orchestrated a conspiracy to defame our state on every possible level."

"Never before in the history of India has a ruling party in Delhi tried to malign an entire state and its people. History will witness how Bengal will rise in rage against Delhi's conspiratorial regime & ensure their Bishorjon," Banejee said in a post on X.

4. BJP's Suvendu reacts: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari reacted to the claims, saying that though the truth can be "twisted" but its "shelf life" is short. He posted on X, "The truth can be twisted and a misleading version can be circulated. However, its shelf life is very, very short."

He added, "Ultimately, Truth prevails. Next time, keep it in mind, Koyla Bhaipo (Coal Nephew)." Adhikari said this while referring to Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee who was accused of being involved in the alleged coal scam.

5. Video doctored: Dismissing the alleged sting video as 'doctored', senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha told ANI, "They are claiming an individual, who, in reality, is a TMC booth president, as our booth chief. There is no substance in this so-called sting video. Mamata Banerjee never once visited Sandeshkhali to stand with the wronged and tortured women there."

