Sandeshkhali ‘sting’ video: ‘Followed Suvendu Da’s instruction,' says BJP member
Fresh row between BJP and TMC in West Bengal over Sandeshkhali incident. TMC alleges BJP fabricated case to tarnish them before Lok Sabha election. CBI investigation going against TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh for alleged atrocities on tribal and Dalit women.
A fresh row has erupted in West Bengal between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the Sandeshkhali incident on Saturday. TMC, the ruling party in Bengal has alleged that the BJP fabricated the Sandeshkhali case to taint them before the Lok Sabha election.