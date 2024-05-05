Sandeshkhali ‘sting’ video: ‘Followed Suvendu Da’s instruction,' says BJP member

A fresh row has erupted in West Bengal between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the Sandeshkhali incident on Saturday. TMC, the ruling party in Bengal has alleged that the BJP fabricated the Sandeshkhali case to taint them before the Lok Sabha election.

The TMC released a 33-minute video that focused on Sandeshkhali Block-II BJP Mandal President Gangadhar Koyal.

Sandeshkhali case: BJP leader writes to CBI, calls 'sting' video AI-generated

In the video, the man alleged, "We have followed Suvendu Da's (Bengal Leader of Opposition) instructions. We convinced the Trinamool people to do all this. Adhiakr told us that if we could not do this, we would not be able to stand here".

What was Sandeshkhali's case?

In the Sandeshkhali case, the CBI investigation is going against TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh. Several women from the tribal and Dalit communities in Sandeshkhali village in Bengal opened up about the alleged atrocities perpetrated on them by suspended and jailed TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his henchmen.

The women alleged that over the past several years, Shahjahan exploited them physically, economically, and socially along with his aides.

Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, says ‘shocking Sandeshkhali sting’ video shows…

Multiple women on the island accused Shajahan and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion.

Shahjahan is currently behind bars in connection with the attack on a team of the ED while it was in the process of raiding his residence in connection with the alleged ration scam.

He was arrested on February 29, 55 days after being on the run in connection with the assault on the ED team.

What is the latest Sandeshkhali row?

Now, in the latest development, TMC has released a "purported video" saying BJP was trying to defame TMC to win the Lok Sabha election.

Sandeshkhali case: SC adjourns Bengal plea on CBI probe till July

The TMC released a video on social media platform on Saturday (May 4) in which BJP Mandal (booth) president named Gangadhar Koyal is heard saying that Sandeshkhali women were projected as 'rape' victims at the behest of the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari. The person said Adhikari 'helped' him get this done. A local television channel showed the purported sting video but did claimed it did not check the veracity of the clip.

What BJP saying?

BJP Mandal (booth) president Gangadhar Kayl, who was seen in the video, has written a complaint to the CBI and said, "It can be seen that the same (footage) has been made using my face and the voice has been moduled using Artificial Intelligence (AI) so that it can mislead the public at large".

"The truth can be twisted and a misleading version can be circulated. However, its shelf life is very very short. Ultimately, Truth prevails. Next time, keep it in mind, Koyla Bhaipo (Coal Nephew)," Adhikari said in a post.

Adhikari also posted a video of the Mandal (Block) President Gangadhar Koyal. ""I am Gangadhar Koyal. and I am Mandal President of Sandeshkhali- 2. The viral video targeting me is part of a conspiracy and collusion. My words have been tampered with. High-tech methods have been used to tamper my voice. Me, my party and the women of Sandeshkhali have been targeted to tarnish their image and also tarnish the image of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. This was their conspiracy. I demand CBI's inquiry into this. I will approach the CBI and ask for an investigation against I-PAC and Abhishek Banerjee so that they get punished," the Mandal president was heard saying in the video posted by Adhikari.

Mamata Banerjee targets PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent on the issue of a woman who accused Governor C V Ananda Bose of molesting her. "The Sandeshkhali incidents were preplanned. The BJP had scripted it well. The truth has been exposed. I have been saying this for a long time. The cat is out of the bag," Banerjee said.

