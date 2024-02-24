 Sandeshkhali TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh tortured tribals, extorted MNREGA wages: Probe | Mint
Business News/ News / India/  Sandeshkhali TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh tortured tribals, extorted MNREGA wages: Probe
Sandeshkhali TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh tortured tribals, extorted MNREGA wages: Probe

TMC Leader Shajahan Sheikh tortured tribals and extorted MNREGA wages from them if they voted against the party, found , the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) in its probe.

TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh is absconding since Enforcement Directorate attempted raiding his residence in land grab case.Premium
TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh is absconding since Enforcement Directorate attempted raiding his residence in land grab case.

TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates used to torture tribals and even forcibly take their MNREGA wages if they dared to vote against the party, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) found in its probe, reported PTI.

(More to come)

Published: 24 Feb 2024, 05:55 PM IST
