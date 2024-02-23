Sandeshkhali villagers beat up a TMC MLA Ajit Maity with slippers. Meanwhile, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee was detained by West Bengal Police en route to Sandeshkhali.

Sandeshkhali turmoil continues as visuals emerged of protesters breaking through fences and physically assaulting Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ajit Maity on Friday in the presence of media crew. Maity is an MLA from Paschim Medinipur's Pingla Assembly constituency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Visuals showed Sandeshkhali villagers ransacking TMC MLA Ajit Maity's house and beating him with slippers as protests continued in the Bermajur area where angry villagers clashed with the police on Friday.

Women in Sandeshkhali have been demonstrating, seeking justice against alleged atrocities of sexual assault and land grabbing committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides. Shahjahan continues to evade arrest, with both West Bengal Police and central agencies unable to trace him {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Villagers in Bermajur also tried to prevent police vehicles from passing through the area.

"We did not stop them initially. We just wanted to talk to them about why they were detaining our boys without any charge. They did not listen. The police vehicle ran over a woman's feet. We want to talk to them," a woman protester told news agency ANI.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee detained Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee was detained by the police on her way to Sandeshkhali on Friday.

"I was detained by police without any information. I will go to Sandeshkhali. Why has Mamata Banerjee not spoken in support of the women in Sandeshkhali? If Mamata Banerjee being a woman CM has not gone there, then we have to go there being a public servant," Chatterjee told ANI.

BJP denies association with man arrested for running prostitution racket Meanwhile, the BJP has clarified that Sabyasachi Ghosh who was arrested on charges of running a prostitution racket in Howrah is not associated with the party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sabyasachi Ghosh was arrested along with 10 others on the charge of running a sex racket in a hotel in West Bengal's Howrah district. The incident triggered a political row as the Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of shielding leaders involved in sex racket, while the saffron camp claimed that the ruling party was trying to deflect attention from the incidents of Sandeshkhali .

BJP issued a statement clarifying that they had no association with Sabyasachi Ghosh who was arrested on charges of running a prostitution racket in Howrah

"It has come to our attention that West Bengal Police has arrested one Sabyasachi Ghosh, on charges of running a prostitution racket in Howrah and claims that he is a BJP leader. BJP West Bengal denies having any association with the accused. We wish to put on record that Sabyasachi Ghosh holds no position in the party," the Howrah branch of the BJP said in a statement on Friday.

