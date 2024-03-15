Sandeshkhali violence: 11 victims meet President Droupadi Murmu, seek intervention ‘to safeguard SC, ST community’
Sandeshkhali violence: The victims submitted a memorandum to President Murmu, seeking her intervention “to safeguard the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community” in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal.
As many as 11 victims of violence including five women from Sandeshkhali met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday. The victims submitted a memorandum to President Murmu, seeking her intervention "to safeguard the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community" in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, an official said.