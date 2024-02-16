A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was allegedly stopped from visiting the Sandeshkhali village in West Bengal. "BJP MP delegation led by minister Annapurna Devi has been stopped from reaching Sandeshkhali," party leader Amit Malviya said while sharing a video showing MPs sitting on the road as they were not allowed to proceed further.

Meanwhile, Congress' West Bengal chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also said he was stopped by police en route to Sandeshkhali. "Why are opposition parties stopped from entering unrest-hit Sandeshkhali," Chowdhury asked. Many in Sandeshkhali alleged violence and harassment by local Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters. Several women in the region accused the local TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh and his supporters of land-grab and sexually assaulting them under coercion, news agency PTI reported. 'Why is Mamata Banerjee silent' In a tweet on Friday, Malviya took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee over the allegations against TMC supporters. He said, "A scared Mamata Banerjee has ensured massive police deployment. It would have been more productive had she used this force to arrest rapist Sheikh Shahjahan." ALSO READ: 'Mamata Banerjee is known for genocide of Hindus': Smriti Irani slams Bengal CM after Sandeshkhali violence Malviya accused Banerjee of "protecting a criminal and negating sexual exploitation of poor marginalised women, who come mostly from the SC/ST communities". He informed that the BJP delegation "will now visit the Governor to highlight the complete collapse of law and order in Bengal".

Meanwhile, BJP MP Brij Lal, who was part of the six-member committee of party MPs stopped in North 24 Parganas, said, "They (TMC government) may not let us go (to Sandeshkhali), but the country is watching the atrocities on women and it will not tolerate this."

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also questioned Mamata Banerjee over the incident in Sandeshkhali. "Shahjahan and his supporters are all products of TMC. Why is West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee silent over the Sandeshkhali incident?" he asked.

"We want to know what is the real incident of Sandeshkhali. What actually happened here? Why people are barred from entering here? Sandeshkhali is a subdivision of Basirhat and part of West Bengal, then why are we stopped from entering here?," Chowdhury said.

ALSO READ: Bengal conundrum plaguing INDIA Bloc? Mamata vs Adhir vs CPI(M) cast aspersion ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Further attacking Mamata Banerjee, Chowdhury was quoted by ANI as saying, "Don’t try to paint this incident as a Hindu-Muslim communal incident. We are saying this because this is a very dangerous fact that CM Mamata Banerjee is tactfully trying to promote and that is very clear in her speech in the Assembly..."

'President's rule in West Bengal'

The BJP and Congress leaders were visiting Sandeshkhali a day after a delegation of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) had visited a village. He said on Friday the commission has recommended the imposition of President's rule in West Bengal in its report submitted to President Droupadi Murmu on alleged harassment of women by TMC supporters in Sandeshkhali.

NCSC chief Arun Halder said, "...Shahjahan Sheikh and his gang had created a very terrified atmosphere that people were so scared to speak out...They were saying that he and his gang would attack them again once we left."

Speaking to reporters after submitting the report to the President, Halder shared a brief account of atrocities and violence endured by the people of Sandeshkhali. "We have recommended that President's rule should be imposed in West Bengal over the situation there," he was quoted by PTI as saying.