Sandeshkhali violence: Calcutta HC orders Bengal police to handover Shajahan Sheikh to CBI by 4.30 pm today
Calcutta HC ordered Bengal police to hand over Sandeshkhali accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Shajahan Sheikh to CBI by 4.30 pm.
Calcutta High Court has ordered West Bengal police to hand over Sandeshkhali accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Shajahan Sheikh to CBI by 4.30 pm today. The Calcutta HC also directed the transfer of probe into attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at Sandeshkhali to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).