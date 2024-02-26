Sandeshkhali violence: Calcutta High Court says no restraint on arrest of Shajahan Sheikh
The court orders that Sheikh, the ED, the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the state home secretary be impleaded as parties in the case. Public notice will be issued to find Sheikh, who has been missing since the mob attack on ED officials.
There is no stay on arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh, who has been accused of sexual atrocities and land grab in Sandeshkhali, the Calcutta High Court clarified on Monday.
