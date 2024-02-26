The court orders that Sheikh, the ED, the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the state home secretary be impleaded as parties in the case. Public notice will be issued to find Sheikh, who has been missing since the mob attack on ED officials.

There is no stay on arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh, who has been accused of sexual atrocities and land grab in Sandeshkhali, the Calcutta High Court clarified on Monday.

The division bench also said that the high court's registry must issue a public notice in the newspapers clarifying that Sheikh has been charged in the matter as he is on the run and has not been seen in public since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on January 5.

The bench, which was presided over by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, said the matter will be heard next on March 4.

The court also directed that Sheikh, the ED, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the state home secretary be impleaded as parties in the case.

The bench also clarified whether there is a restraining order on the police from arresting Sheikh. It stated that there was no such stay and that the police could arrest the TMC leader.

In a different case, the court said that it had only stayed the constitution of a joint special investigation team of the CBI and the state police, which had been ordered by a single bench to investigate the attack on ED officials.

Sandeshkhali, situated on the borders of the Sundarbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata, has been in the news for more than a month after protests erupted against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh. He is currently absconding.

The unrest started over allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault against Shahjahan and his supporters. The Enforcement Directorate officials were attacked on January 5 and the TMC strongman has been evading arrest since then.

On Sunday, fresh protests erupted in Sandeshkhali after a TMC delegation visited the village. The locals attacked the properties of TMC leaders, including panchayat leader Shankar Sardar.

Sardar has also been accused of land grabbing.

