Sandeshkhali violence: Protests continued for the eighth consecutive day in Sandeshkhali village, North Parganas district of West Bengal following accusations of alleged sexual abuse against women by a local leader with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Women in the area have come forward, alleging that Shajahan Sheikh, a prominent figure in the local TMC, along with his supporters, have engaged in land-grabbing and sexually assaulted them under duress. Shajahan Sheikh has evaded authorities after a group, purportedly linked to him, reportedly attacked officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during a raid on his premises in connection with a corruption investigation. Here are the top ten updates on the Sandeshkhali violence: 1. A group of BJP MPs, including two union ministers, was prevented from visiting the area of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal on Friday, where protests have erupted over the alleged mistreatment of villagers by TMC officials, PTI reported. 2. According to Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik, the police denied permission for the BJP team to enter the unrest-stricken Sandeshkhali, citing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC. Following their halt at Rampur village en route to Sandeshkhali block, the six-member delegation from the BJP initiated a sit-in protest. Also Read: West Bengal: Sandeshkhali violence causes Section 144, what happened? What is TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh accused of? 3. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court agreed to consider listing a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) seeking a court-monitored CBI or SIT probe into the violence in Sandeshkhali. The PIL was mentioned for urgent listing a day after it was filed, before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. 4. The Parliament Committee of Privileges on Thursday directed the top police officials of West Bengal to appear before them over a complaint from the state BJP chief and MP Sukanta Majumdar on February 19. Majumdar had submitted notices for "alleged misconduct, brutality and causing life-threatening injuries to him by the Police officials and District Administration of Basirhat, North 24 Parganas. View Full Image Violent protests, led mostly by local women, broke out in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali village since February 7 (HT) (HT_PRINT) 5. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, in his report to the Ministry of Home Affairs, allegedly accused the law enforcers of working hand-in-glove with “rowdy elements" in Sandeshkhali where women have been protesting against alleged atrocities by TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his followers.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee on Sandeshkhali incident: I will never allow any injustice to anyone

6. CM Mamata Banerjee underscored the arrest of 17 individuals in Sandeshkhali, affirming her commitment to ensuring that no perpetrator would evade justice, while also accusing the BJP of importing outsiders to disrupt peace in the region. “It has come to light how BJP workers have been brought and violence was instigated in a planned manner. The primary target was Shahjahan Sheikh and ED entered the area targeting him," Banerjee said.

7. The NCW, in a report, highlighted widespread fear and systematic abuse in Sandeshkhali, implicating both police officers and TMC members. “Disturbing testimonies gathered from women in the village painted a harrowing picture of widespread fear and systematic abuse. Victims recounted instances of physical and sexual violence perpetrated by both police officers and members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC)," it said.

Also Read: Section 144 in West Bengal: 7 gram panchayats affected, check list

8. BJP President J P Nadda has formed a six-member committee comprising party MPs to visit Sandeshkhali, where women have been staging protests against purported atrocities by TMC leaders. Regarding the BJP delegation being halted, the ruling TMC has accused the saffron party of attempting to “disturb the peace in the state."

9. Mamata Banerjee blamed the BJP for fomenting trouble in the area. She asserted that her administration had implemented all necessary steps to restore peace in the area, alleging that Sandeshkhali had been a “hotbed of communal riots", in recent years, with RSS having a significant base in the area.

10. BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga said, “What is going on in Sandeshkhali is a mockery of civilization. The chief minister and the state government have allowed the situation to escalate to such a level. Both her party and the state administration are involved in it."

(With inputs from agencies)

