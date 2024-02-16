Sandeshkhali violence: ‘Hotbed of communal riots’, Mamata Banerjee blames BJP for inciting conflict| 10 updates
West Bengal Governor accuses law enforcers of colluding with 'rowdy elements' in Sandeshkhali, while CM Mamata Banerjee blames BJP for instigating violence.
Sandeshkhali violence: Protests continued for the eighth consecutive day in Sandeshkhali village, North Parganas district of West Bengal following accusations of alleged sexual abuse against women by a local leader with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Also Read: Mamata Banerjee on Sandeshkhali incident: I will never allow any injustice to anyone
6. CM Mamata Banerjee underscored the arrest of 17 individuals in Sandeshkhali, affirming her commitment to ensuring that no perpetrator would evade justice, while also accusing the BJP of importing outsiders to disrupt peace in the region. “It has come to light how BJP workers have been brought and violence was instigated in a planned manner. The primary target was Shahjahan Sheikh and ED entered the area targeting him," Banerjee said.
7. The NCW, in a report, highlighted widespread fear and systematic abuse in Sandeshkhali, implicating both police officers and TMC members. “Disturbing testimonies gathered from women in the village painted a harrowing picture of widespread fear and systematic abuse. Victims recounted instances of physical and sexual violence perpetrated by both police officers and members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC)," it said.
Also Read: Section 144 in West Bengal: 7 gram panchayats affected, check list
8. BJP President J P Nadda has formed a six-member committee comprising party MPs to visit Sandeshkhali, where women have been staging protests against purported atrocities by TMC leaders. Regarding the BJP delegation being halted, the ruling TMC has accused the saffron party of attempting to “disturb the peace in the state."
9. Mamata Banerjee blamed the BJP for fomenting trouble in the area. She asserted that her administration had implemented all necessary steps to restore peace in the area, alleging that Sandeshkhali had been a “hotbed of communal riots", in recent years, with RSS having a significant base in the area.
10. BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga said, “What is going on in Sandeshkhali is a mockery of civilization. The chief minister and the state government have allowed the situation to escalate to such a level. Both her party and the state administration are involved in it."
(With inputs from agencies)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!