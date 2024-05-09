Sandeshkhali women claim 'no rapes’, accuse BJP of manipulation; TMC files complaint with EC | 10 points
Controversy in Sandeshkhali escalates as two women withdraw complaint against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh amid allegations of false rape complaints orchestrated by BJP leaders. TMC accuses BJP of conspiracy and demands action from Election Commission.
Sandeshkhali news: The controversy that began with several women of the Sunderban village in West Bengal alleging land-grab and sexual harassment charges against local Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Shahjahan Sheikh has taken a new turn after two women withdrew her complaint against the TMC leader.