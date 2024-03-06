Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a group of women from Sandeshkhali on Wednesday. Sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the women "put forward their ordeal and PM heard them patiently like a father figure". They told ANI that women became “very emotional with the fact that PM Modi understood their pain." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi met the women following a public rally at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district where Sandeshkhali is located. “After the public meeting, the Prime Minister met a few women from Sandeshkhali. The women spoke about the atrocities that were perpetrated on them," BJP state general secretary Agnimitra Paul told PTI over phone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Locals from Sandeshkhali travelled in boat and buses to attend PM Modi's rally in Barasat. A few buses in which women from Sandeshkhali were travelling to the Prime Minister's rally were stopped at multiple places by the police citing "security protocol", BJP leaders alleged.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said, "...PM Modi will not rest till the women in Sandeshkhali get justice...Women coming to today's meeting were stopped...This is an insult to them. CM Mamata Banerjee couldn't protect the women but is giving protection to Sheikh Shahjahan..."

The state BJP had made arrangements for buses to take the women, who were allegedly tortured by Shahjahan Sheikh and his aides, from Sandeshkhali to the rally venue, around 80 km away, news agency PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of meeting PM Modi, a local from Sandeshkhali said, "We are going to PM Modi to urge him to ensure that we can cast our vote, justice for atrocities against women and peace."

Meanwhile, addressing people at the Barsat rally, PM Modi said on Wednesday the “storm of Sandeshkhali" will reach every part of West Bengal, asserting that 'Nari Shakti' (woman power) will play a pivotal role in decimating the ruling TMC in the state. PM Modi said whatever happened with women in Sandeshkhali “is a matter of shame".

“TMC leaders are committing atrocities against sisters and daughters of poor, Dalit and tribal families at various places. The women of Bengal and the country are angry. This storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of West Bengal, and decimate the TMC across the state," PM Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said the TMC is putting efforts to protect the accused of the people of Bengal. PM Modi's statement came after the West Bengal government opposed the Calcutta High Court's order to hand over custody of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The high court had on Tuesday directed the investigation into a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials — when they went to search the premises of Sheikh in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5 in connection with a ration scam probe — to be transferred to the CBI.

The court also asked the state police to give the accused's custody to the CBI. The police have however refused it, claiming that the state has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against its order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court observed that state police "played hide and seek in the matter". As per ANI, the court added that the accused is a highly political influencer. "The investigation should be handed over to CBI and the custody of the accused by 4:15 pm today," the court said.

(With inputs from agencies)

