Sandhurst road railway accident: Kin of victim blame flash protest, seek action against union leaders

The kin of a 19-year girl identified as Haley Momaya, who was hit by a suburban train near Sandhurst Road railway station in south Mumbai on Thursday, blamed union leaders behind flash protest over an FIR filed against two engineers in the June 9 Mumbra accident case. They also sought an “immediate action” against them who demonstrated, leading to a halt of the train service on Central Railway.

"Two persons were brought dead to the hospital, while three were injured. Of these, two took discharge against medical advice (DAMA), while one is being treated at the facility," PTI quoted an official as saying. Earlier, the official stated that the victims had alighted from the wrong side and were walking on the tracks when they were struck.

“We want immediate action against the union leaders (behind the flash protest),” Hindustan Times quoted a relative of victim as saying. According to another relative, Haley used to reside in Matunga with her parents Priyesh and Sheetal Momaya. Yesterday, Haley was going from Matunga to CSMT via the central line with her 45-year-old paternal aunt Khushbu Momaya.

Priyesh Momaya, Haley’s father stated, “People were frustrated as the train was stationary for long and she got down. I don’t know what happened after that. All of this happened because of the protest.”

‘Unable to breathe in crowded train’ As per the HT report, The relative mentioned, “Unable to breathe in the crowded, stationary train, Haley followed some other passengers and alighted from the train along with her aunt. They then began walking on the tracks towards CSMT when an Ambernath-bound train hit them.”

Unions representing Central Railway employees halted suburban train services at Mumbai’s busy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) for nearly an hour on Thursday evening in protest against the FIR. Services resumed after senior officials assured the demonstrators that they would take up the issue with state authorities.

Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Swapnil Nila, told PTI that employees at CSMT, where daily passenger footfall reaches several lakhs, prevented motormen and train managers from operating trains between 5:50 pm. and 6:45 pm. The disruption led to heavy overcrowding on trains during the evening rush hour.

What happened in Mumbra incident? The Mumbra incident, which claimed the lives of four people, took place on June 9 as two trains, one bound for Kasara and the other for CSMT, passed each other on a sharp curve. As per a PTI report, According to police, some commuters standing on the footboards of the coaches fell onto the tracks after their backpacks brushed against each other. Following an investigation, the Thane railway police booked a senior section engineer and a section engineer of Central Railway under section 125(a)(b) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.