Days after a woman died in a stampede during the Pushpa 2's screening at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on 4 December, Telegu superstar Allu Arjun and the makers of the film on Wednesday announced financial assistance of ₹2 crore for the family of the woman, reported news agency PTI.

In between, Allu Arjun's father and veteran producer Allu Aravind, along with Dil Raju and others, visited a private hospital where a boy injured in the stampede is undergoing treatment.

He expressed relief after speaking to the doctors, who informed them that the boy is recovering and can now breathe on his own. There itself, he announced that Allu Arjun ( ₹1 crore), Pushpa production company Mytri Movie Makers ( ₹50 lakh), and the film’s director Sukumar ( ₹50 lakh) have extended financial assistance to support the boy's family.

Aravind handed over the cheques to Dil Raju, requesting him to convey it to the boy’s family. He also mentioned that due to legal constraints, he cannot have adirect interaction with the family without prior clearance.

What FDC says: Following the incident, Telangana State Film Development Corporation (FDC) chairman and leading producer Dil Raju said a delegation of film personalities would call on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday to foster healthy relations between the government and the film industry.

What has happened? On 4 December, a 5-year-old woman died during the stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad as the 'Pushpa 2' movie was screened, while her eight-year-old son was hospitalised.

A case was filed against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on a complaint by the deceased woman's family.

On 13 December, the actor was arrested by the city police in connection with the death of the woman, and he was granted a four-week interim bail on the same day by the Telangana High Court. Allu Arjun was released from prison on 14 December 14 morning.