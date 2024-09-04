Sandip Ghosh, ex-RG Kar Principal, struggled to sleep in CBI custody, ate vegetarian food citing Kali Puja: Report

  • Sandip Ghosh and three others have been arrested in connection with RG Kar Medical College and Hospital financial irregularities case.

Published4 Sep 2024, 10:07 PM IST
Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh.
Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh.(PTI)

Sandip Ghosh, the former Principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, who has been sent to eight-day CBI custody, is having tough time and was unable to sleep on the first night in the lock-up, said a report.

Ghosh and three others have been arrested in connection with RG Kar Medical College and Hospital financial irregularities case.

During his first night in CBI custody, Ghosh was restless and tense and remained awake throughout the night, reported India Today quoting sources.

Citing the observance of Kali Puja, Ghosh also requested a vegetarian meal. Following that, he was served a vegetarian dinner.

Ghosh will be presented before Alipore Judges Court during the next hearing on September 10.

Also Read | Sandip Ghosh moves SC challenging HC order for CBI probe into graft case

Tight security outside lock-up

Report said that Ghosh is confined to a lock-up on the 14th floor of the building, where the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch operates.

Four armed CRPF personnel are keeping watch on the lock-up where Ghosh is likely to remain till the next hearing.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case: Huge crowd push, abuse Sandip Ghosh at court | Watch

Ghosh moves SC challenging HC order

Meanwhile, Sandip Ghosh has moved Supreme Court, challenging the Calcutta High Court order for CBI probe in financial irregularities at the institute during his tenure.

Ghosh, through his advocate Siddhartha Chowdhury, has approached the apex court against the high court's August 23 order.

As per the cause list of September 6 uploaded on the apex court website, his plea is slated to come up for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

On August 23, the high court ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged financial irregularities from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

 

Also Read | Sandip Ghosh suspended by WB Health Department with immediate effect

On September 2, the former RG Kar principal was arrested along with three others.

On Tuesday, the West Bengal health department also suspended Ghosh.

"In view of the ongoing criminal investigation against Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, he is placed under suspension... with immediate effect," an order said.

 

First Published:4 Sep 2024, 10:07 PM IST
