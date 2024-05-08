Sangeeth Sivan, renowned film maker from Kerala, passes away at 61

Renowned filmmaker from Kerala Sangeeth Sivan passed away at the age of 61 on 8 May while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He had films like 'Vyooham,' 'Daddy,' 'Gandharvam,' and the 'Yodha'. Apart from this, he also made 10 Hindi movies like 'Kya Kool Hai Hum' and 'Apna Sapna Money Money'.

After the news spread about his demise, condolence messages started pouring in.

First was to comment, Bollywood actor Ritesh Deshmukh, He took to X and wrote, "Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Sangeeth Sivan Sir is no more. As a newcomer all you want is someone to believe in you and take a chance.. can't thank him enough for Kya Kool Hai Hum & Apna Sapna Money Money. Soft spoken, gentle and a wonderful human being. Am heart broken today, my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, his wife, kids, brothers. I will miss you Da !!!!! And your infectious laughter!!! Rest in Glory…."

Entertainment Industry tracker Shreedhar Pillai wrote, "#SangeethSivan (65) director and writer of Malayalam ( who can forget Yodha?) & Hindi films passed away in Mumbai. #RIPSangeethSivan"

One netizens wrote, "Dear Mr Sangeeth Sivan! Thank you for giving us the best you could. Nothing can beat Yodha and Gandharvam ever….RIP"

ALSO READ: Singer Uma Ramanan passes away at 72

While another commented, "As a kid, I loved Sangeeth Sivan's debut directorial Vyooham (1990) starring Raghuvaran in the lead, the fight sequences with Babu Antony, and combination scenes with Sukumaran - even more than Yodha. Glad I got to tell him that recently, and this untimely demise comes as a shock."

He made his directorial debut with the film Vyuham in 1990. Even Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his demise.

His last movie was a horror comedy starring Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor has been titled 'Kapkapiii'. It also stars Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, Dinkar Sharma, and Abhishek Kumar. It is produced by Jayesh Patel under the banner of Bravo Entertainment.

With agency inputs.

