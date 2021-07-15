Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Sania Mirza becomes 3rd Indian to get 10-year Dubai Golden Visa

Sania Mirza becomes 3rd Indian to get 10-year Dubai Golden Visa

Premium
The Indian tennis star will next be seen in action in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, beginning July 23
1 min read . 05:29 PM IST ANI

  • After Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt, Sania is the third Indian personality to receive this coveted honour
  • Sania and Shoaib are also working towards bringing their sports academy offering tennis and cricket coaching to Dubai soon

India tennis player Sania Mirza has been officially granted the Dubai Golden Visa. This will allow Sania and her husband Shoaib Malik, former Pakistan cricket captain, 10-year residency in the UAE.

India tennis player Sania Mirza has been officially granted the Dubai Golden Visa. This will allow Sania and her husband Shoaib Malik, former Pakistan cricket captain, 10-year residency in the UAE.

After Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt, Sania is the third Indian personality to receive this coveted honour.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

After Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt, Sania is the third Indian personality to receive this coveted honour.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Commenting on this Sania said: "First of all I would like to thank Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Federal Authority For Identity And Citizenship & General authority of sports Dubai for giving us the Dubai Golden Visa. Dubai is extremely close to me and my family."

"This is my second home and we are looking forward to spending more time here. Being one of the few selected citizen from India, this brings an absolute honour to us. This will also give us an opportunity to work on our tennis and cricket sports academy which we are aiming to open in the next couple of months," she added.

Sania and Shoaib are also working towards bringing their sports academy offering tennis and cricket coaching to Dubai soon.

The Indian tennis star will next be seen in action in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, beginning July 23. She will partner with Ankita Raina in women's doubles event.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!