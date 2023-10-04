Sania Mirza Joins Bengaluru SG Mavericks as brand ambassador

New Delhi: SG Sports has roped in Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza as the brand ambassador of its newly acquired Tennis Premier League (TPL) team Bengaluru SG Mavericks, the sports venture of the APL Apollo family said in a statement on Wednesday. It said it has also launched a new logo for the team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I am thrilled to be a part of this exciting venture and obliged to SG Sports for choosing me as their brand ambassador... There are miles to go before we shine on the world stage in this sport and Tennis Premier League provides a brilliant opportunity for young and upcoming players to prove their mettle on the court," Mirza said.

Tennis has a sizeable following in India, with close to 100 million watching the sport on TV last year. The new league is also associated with celebrities such as Sonu Sood, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Leander Paes, and Sonali Bendre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fifth edition of the tennis tournament is scheduled for December, with all matches taking place at the Balewadi Stadium, Pune. Bengaluru SG Mavericks, called earlier Bengaluru Spartans, will comprise both men and women tennis players.

TPL 2023 will have eight teams – Bengal Wizards, Mumbai Leon Army, Punjab Tigers, Pune Jaguars, Bengaluru SG Mavericks, Delhi Binny’s Brigade, Hyderabad Strikers, and Gujarat Panthers. The teams will play five matches to qualify for the semifinals. Each match between two franchises will have a total of four games. Each match will be worth 20 points, meaning 80 points will be at stake in each contest. Each team will play for a total of 400 points (80 points x 5 matches) at the league stage and the top four will qualify for the semifinals.

Sanjay Gupta, chairman and managing director, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, said, “It will be great to see new talent rubbing shoulders with some of the most versatile tennis players in the world. Overall, it is a great moment to associate the brand with a sport that is popular worldwide." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

