Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna lose Australian Open mixed doubles title2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 09:18 AM IST
Sania Mirza will retire in February following a competition in Dubai.
In Sania Mirza's final match at a Grand Slam competition before her retirement, the Brazilian team of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos defeated her along with Rohan Bopanna 7-6 (2), 6-2 on January 27 to win the Australian Open mixed doubles title.
