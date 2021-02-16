Sanitary napkin vending machines, incinerators in govt offices in Kerala

Sanitary napkin vending machines, incinerators in govt offices in Kerala1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 12:18 AM IST
- The decision was taken to make the work environment in government offices women-friendly, Health Minister K K Shailaja said
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As part of making government offices women-friendly, the LDF government in Kerala on Monday issued directions to set up sanitary napkin vending machines and incinerators in all such offices in the State.
The decision was taken to make the work environment in government offices women-friendly, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.
Corporate spending plans tweaked as recovery pace remains uncertain4 min read . 12:42 AM IST
After Covid-19 vaccine, baby boomers grapple with what activities to resume4 min read . 12:37 AM IST
Centre deregulates geospatial data and map-making in India2 min read . 12:29 AM IST
AICTE to join hands with ed-tech firms for online education1 min read . 12:29 AM IST
"Initially the napkin vending machines will be installed at all major offices and other government offices where the majority of the workforce are women. The funds for this purpose will be allocated from the gender budget of departments concerned," the minister said in a release.
Shailaja said the decision was taken considering thetroubles faced by menstruating women at their workplace.
The LDF government had in 2018 brought out a new health policymaking mandatory napkin vending machines and sanitary disposal facilities in educational institutions from upper primary level.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.