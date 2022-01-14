AGRA : In an alarming development, Agra government hospital recorded at least 10-15 cases of skin infection daily caused by poor quality hand sanitizers used in fight against Covid-19.

Hand sanitizers are a liquid or gel, typically containing alcohol, that is used to clean the hands and kill infection-causing microorganisms.

There has been a steady rise in use of hand sanitizers as the Covid-19 pandemic grappled the human population globally.

Dr Yatendra Chahar, head of the skin and venereal diseases department at Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra confirmed that people using poor quality hand sanitizers and that too quite frequently has been victims of skin infection, symptoms being itching, dryness, pustules and vesicles.

The major chunk of his patients in this regard included office goers, women and youth.

The doctor also pointed out that he preferred using using soap and water over hand sanitizer.

Raj Kumar Sharma, drug inspector in Agra, suggested that people use only those hand sanitizers that contain around 70 per cent alcohol.

