OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Sanitiser issue? Agra govt hospital sees spike in skin infections. Read here
Listen to this article

AGRA : In an alarming development, Agra government hospital recorded at least 10-15 cases of skin infection daily caused by poor quality hand sanitizers used in fight against Covid-19.

Hand sanitizers are a liquid or gel, typically containing alcohol, that is used to clean the hands and kill infection-causing microorganisms.

There has been a steady rise in use of hand sanitizers as the Covid-19 pandemic grappled the human population globally. 

 Dr Yatendra Chahar, head of the skin and venereal diseases department at Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra confirmed that people using poor quality hand sanitizers and that too quite frequently has been victims of skin infection, symptoms being itching, dryness, pustules and vesicles. 

The major chunk of his patients in this regard included office goers, women and youth. 

The doctor also pointed out that he preferred using using soap and water over hand sanitizer.

Raj Kumar Sharma, drug inspector in Agra, suggested that people use only those hand sanitizers that contain around 70 per cent alcohol. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
The alcohol free, aqueous, non-inflammable and non-toxic hand sanitizer has been developed from Silver Nanoparticles

Pune start-up all set to launch long lasting hand sanitiser

1 min read . 17 Jun 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout