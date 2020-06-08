The Department of Science & Technology (DST) on Monday said that transmission of coronavirus through surface contamination is an unpredictable risk in which common utilities play a key role. The DST said that with relaxation of the lockdown, there is a chance of slow spread of disease due to the movement of people across the country, and this is predicted to continue for some time.

As India exists a 70-day strict lockdown in phases, sanitising and disinfecting surfaces will be a new challenge for the country, as transmission of coronavirus through surfaces still remains unclear.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on May 22 clarified that it may be possible that a person can get covid-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. “This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about how this virus spreads," the CDC said. The clarification came after the agency had earlier revised its guidelines for transmission of the virus stating that it is unlikely to spread through surfaces and animals. The revision of guidelines had been globally seen as undermining the virus spread, when several scientific studies have shown possibility of virus spread through surfaces.

However, another study done by University of Bonn in Germany, yet to be peer reviewed, has shown that the researchers found viral RNA in just 3% of samples from the most frequently touched objects, such as door knobs, and in 15% of samples taken from bathroom drains and toilets. In contradiction to these arguments, a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) found novel coronavirus detectable for up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel, and for up to 24 hours on cardboard.

"Safe and effective strategies, technologies and products for disinfecting spaces, surfaces and various objects become increasingly critical in breaking the chain of virus transmission in the post-lockdown times. Simple, safe and cost-effective solutions based on UV light, thermal treatments, and aerosol mists of acceptable non-chlorine-based disinfectants will thus be increasingly pressed in service", said professor Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST. DST in association with other organisations has co-developed a UVC-based Cabinet for disinfecting non-critical hospital items, laboratory wear, and PPEs in the research laboratories to prevent surface contamination of covid-19. The UVC cabinet can be used for establishments including research and academic institutes, corporate offices, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, hotels, restaurants, commercial outlets and domestic usage for fighting covid-19.

As India has crossed over 2.55 lakhs covid-19 cases and country is opening allowing movement of people, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recently added ‘speaking’ as a potential mode of transmission of coronavirus but maintaining the surface transmission of the virus also a strong possibility. Considering the risk, Union Health ministry strongly recommended disinfection of surfaces in the SOPs it issued last week for opening of places.

The sanitisation and disinfectant industry and government organisations have been coming up with several solutions for the purpose that is all set to rise after the economy fully opens up. “There has been a gradual increase in the demand for surface disinfectants because the country is slowly moving out of lockdown and some offices have resumed operations. With the country inching towards a ‘new normal’, surface disinfectants remain important to fight against the virus and keep us and our environment safe. The most studied, and preferred ingredients for disinfection are ethanol, isopropyl alcohol, Benzalkonium chloride, sodium hypochlorite, amongst others," Angad Ahluwalia, Vice President, BioPlus Healthcare’s SterloMax, hand sanitizer and surface disinfectant manufacturing company.

In parallel, hand washing solutions promotions from private firms are on rise. TRAFIC (Totally Regulated Access for Infection Control System), has recently been launched that is fully patented automated hand hygiene washing system that can help manage the hygiene situation for offices, hospitals, clinics, and public environments. The system has been developed by Virtualis in collaboration with Centre for Clinical and Healthcare Innovations Limited and IPKINECT Innovations Private Limited with technical advice from Dr Hardik J. Pandya, Assistant Professor in the Department of Electronic Systems Engineering, Indian Institute of Science.

