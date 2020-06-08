The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on May 22 clarified that it may be possible that a person can get covid-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. “This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about how this virus spreads," the CDC said. The clarification came after the agency had earlier revised its guidelines for transmission of the virus stating that it is unlikely to spread through surfaces and animals. The revision of guidelines had been globally seen as undermining the virus spread, when several scientific studies have shown possibility of virus spread through surfaces.