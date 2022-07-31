Sanjay Arora appointed Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora appointed Delhi Police Commissioner1 min read . 01:42 PM IST
Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer Sanjay Arora is currently serving as DGP of ITBP
Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer Sanjay Arora is currently serving as DGP of ITBP
Sanjay Arora was today appointed the Commissioner of Delhi Police. He will take charge from tomorrow, August 1. Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer Sanjay Arora is currently serving as DGP of ITBP.
Sanjay Arora was today appointed the Commissioner of Delhi Police. He will take charge from tomorrow, August 1. Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer Sanjay Arora is currently serving as DGP of ITBP.
Arora will succeed Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer.
Arora will succeed Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer.
According to an official order, the competent authority has approved the inter-cadre deputation of Arora to the AGMUT cadre.
According to an official order, the competent authority has approved the inter-cadre deputation of Arora to the AGMUT cadre.
Arora, a 1989 batch IPS officer, will take charge on Monday and will continue till further order.
Arora, a 1989 batch IPS officer, will take charge on Monday and will continue till further order.