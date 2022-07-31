Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Sanjay Arora appointed Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora appointed Delhi Police Commissioner

Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer Sanjay Arora appointed as Commissioner of Delhi Police.
1 min read . 01:42 PM ISTLivemint

Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer Sanjay Arora is currently serving as DGP of ITBP

Sanjay Arora was today appointed the Commissioner of Delhi Police. He will take charge from tomorrow,  August 1. Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer Sanjay Arora is currently serving as DGP of ITBP.

Arora will succeed Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer.

According to an official order, the competent authority has approved the inter-cadre deputation of Arora to the AGMUT cadre.

Arora, a 1989 batch IPS officer, will take charge on Monday and will continue till further order.

