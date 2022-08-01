Sanjay Arora to take charge as Delhi police commissioner today

Sanjay Arora to take charge as Delhi police commissioner today1 min read . 10:04 AM IST
- Sanjay Arora was appointed as the Delhi Police commissioner on Sunday. He will succeed Rakesh Asthana
Sanjay Arora, a Tamil Nadu-cadre IPS officer who headed the paramilitary force ITBP, will take over as Delhi’s police commissioner at 11am today. He is due for retirement in 2025. Arora is expected to arrive at the Delhi Police headquarters by 10:45am.
Sanjay Arora, a Tamil Nadu-cadre IPS officer who headed the paramilitary force ITBP, will take over as Delhi’s police commissioner at 11am today. He is due for retirement in 2025. Arora is expected to arrive at the Delhi Police headquarters by 10:45am.
Sanjay Arora was appointed as the Delhi Police commissioner on Sunday. He will succeed Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer who retired on Sunday after nearly 38 years in service.
Sanjay Arora was appointed as the Delhi Police commissioner on Sunday. He will succeed Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer who retired on Sunday after nearly 38 years in service.
He served as the Superintendent of Police of the Tamil Nadu Police STF which was set up to hunt down forest brigand Veerappan and he was awarded the chief minister's gallantry medal for bravery during this stint. He served as Coimbatore police commissioner between 2002 and 2004.
He served as the Superintendent of Police of the Tamil Nadu Police STF which was set up to hunt down forest brigand Veerappan and he was awarded the chief minister's gallantry medal for bravery during this stint. He served as Coimbatore police commissioner between 2002 and 2004.
Arora was appointed the Director General of the paramilitary Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in August last year. He also had stints in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF). He holds a B.Tech degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering.
Arora was appointed the Director General of the paramilitary Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in August last year. He also had stints in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF). He holds a B.Tech degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering.
Meanwhile, outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday said although he has retired, his desire to work for the force and the public remains intact, and asserted that he did not feel a "headache even for a minute" while performing his duty.
Meanwhile, outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday said although he has retired, his desire to work for the force and the public remains intact, and asserted that he did not feel a "headache even for a minute" while performing his duty.
"Although I have retired today, I believe I can do a lot more for the Delhi Police, the people and the country... I still have that desire to work. But then, anyone who joins the force has to retire one day," Asthana said in his farewell speech.
"Although I have retired today, I believe I can do a lot more for the Delhi Police, the people and the country... I still have that desire to work. But then, anyone who joins the force has to retire one day," Asthana said in his farewell speech.
He attributed his desire to continue work to the positive energy that he received from the Delhi Police and said there was never a minute where he felt a "headache" and wanted to quit the force.
He attributed his desire to continue work to the positive energy that he received from the Delhi Police and said there was never a minute where he felt a "headache" and wanted to quit the force.
"I would like to say this first....whatever association I have had in this one year with the Delhi Police, it has been very enriching and satisfying, both professionally and personally. I worked hard, so I had this desire to serve. The desire still remains and it is a fact," Asthana said.
"I would like to say this first....whatever association I have had in this one year with the Delhi Police, it has been very enriching and satisfying, both professionally and personally. I worked hard, so I had this desire to serve. The desire still remains and it is a fact," Asthana said.
The 1984-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer, who has in the last one year brought some notable changes in the Delhi Police, such as merging Police Control Room units with police stations and separating law and order from the investigation unit, said he believes his team "did well".
The 1984-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer, who has in the last one year brought some notable changes in the Delhi Police, such as merging Police Control Room units with police stations and separating law and order from the investigation unit, said he believes his team "did well".