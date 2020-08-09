Sanjay Dutt is fine, showing no Covid-19 symptoms: Mumbai hospital authorities

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who on Saturday was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital after complaining of breathlessness, is doing completely fine and is showing no other symptoms, hospital authorities said.

As per the doctor's statement, his health condition is stable and is maintaining normal oxygen saturation, reported news agency ANI, adding that the actor might be staying in the hospital premises a day more and will be kept under observation. H

The 61-year-old actor has now been shifted from ICU to the normal ward and is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a day or two.

On Saturday, Dutt took to Twitter and updated his fans about his health on Twitter. "Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings," the tweet read.

Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings 🙏 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 8, 2020

His sister, Congress leader Priya Dutt said the actor was taken to the hospital in the evening for a "regular check-up".

"He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 4.30-5 pm for a regular check-up as he was feeling a little breathless. They did a COVID-19 test and the result was negative," she told PTI.

Dutt on Saturday assured his fans that he is keeping well and is under medical observation. The update by the actor came hours after news broke that the actor has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, after he complained of breathlessness.

The 'Panipat' actor issued a statement on Twitter and updated his fans about his health. He wrote, "Just wanted to assure everyone that I'm doing well. I'm currently under medical observation and my COVID-19 report is negative."

The actor said in the statement that he hopes to recover in a day or two. He added, "With the help and care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two."

Earlier, reports came that the 61-year-old actor was tested negative for COVID-19.

With inputs from agencies

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via