File photo of Sanjay Dutt (Photo: @duttsanjay on Twitter)
1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2020, 04:02 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on 8 August after he complained of breathlessness, has now been discharged, said Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai.

Dutt, on Saturday assured his fans that he is keeping well and is under medical observation. The update by the actor came hours after news broke that the actor has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, after he complained of breathlessness.

The 61-year-old actor issued a statement on Twitter and updated his fans about his health. He wrote, "Just wanted to assure everyone that I'm doing well. I'm currently under medical observation and my Covid-19 report is negative."


The actor on Sunday said in the statement that he hopes to recover in a day or two. He added, "With the help and care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two."

Earlier, reports came that the 61-year-old actor was tested negative for COVID-19.

On the work front, Sanjay is currently awaiting the release of "Sadak 2" and Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride of India", which will premiere on Disney Hotstar.

He will also feature in the second installment of "KGF" and alongside Ranbir Kapoor in "Shamshera".

In 2019, the actor had starred in three movies -- Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama "Panipat", Karan Johar-produced "Kalank" and political drama "Prassthanam".

With inputs from agencies

