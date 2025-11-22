Sanjay Kapur inheritance row: Priya Kapur says husbands giving all their 'assets’ to wives is a ‘healthy tradition’

The ongoing high-profile court battle over Sunjay Kapur's estate is in the limelight after late businessman's widow Priya Kapur claimed that it is a healthy tradition for a husband to give all his assets to his wife. The will presented by former Sona Comstar chairman's third wife is in focus over its authenticity as Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's children have alleged forgery.

Priya Kapur's counsel on Thursday said, "There is nothing suspicious about a husband giving everything in his assets to his wife. As is the case in my father-in-law's 'will' where everything was given to his wife. It is a healthy tradition which perhaps has been maintained," PTI reported.

Seeking a share in their late father's personal assets, Samaira Kapur and her brother filed a case against Priya Kapur, her son, deceased's mother Rani Kapur and Shradha Suri Marwah- purported executor of a Will dated March 21, 2025.

Priya Kapoor's counsel further alleged that the same template was used by Sunjay’s mother for her will. "I was reluctant to show (it) because of confidentiality but the template is based on my mother in law’s (Rani Kapur) will…there are spelling errors because of the template it was taken from, " senior advocate Rajiv Nayar representing Priya Kapur added.

As per Priya Kapoor, a draft printout of the will was shown to Sunjay Kapur on February 10, 2025, who had suggested some changes. After last round of modifications, the same will presented was made on March 17, 2025, which was done while Sunjay was in Goa, advocate Nayar alleged.

Justice Jyoti Singh presided over the Delhi High Court hearing on Friday over the dispute that revolves around the inheritance of Sunjay Kapur's estimated ₹30,000 crore estate. As per Live Law, minor son of Priya Kapur on November 21 opposed the suit filed by Karisma Kapoor's children.

According to senior Advocate Akhil Sibal representing the minor the entire case was based on “speculation and guess work.” "They (Karisma Kapoor's children) don't get the copy of the Will as they refused to sign the confidentiality. They are excluded and they know the legal strategy is to challenge the Will, whether the Will is genuine or not,” Live Law quoted advocate Sibal as saying.