Sanjay Kumar Singh assumes charge as Steel Secretary

Singh, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, was the Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Department of Pensions & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW) before assuming the new role
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI :
Senior bureaucrat Sanjay Kumar Singh assumed charge today as Steel Secretary as part of a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Thursday.
Singh, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, was the Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Department of Pensions & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW) before assuming the new role.