Sanjay Kumar Singh assumes charge as Steel Secretary

NEW DELHI : Senior bureaucrat Sanjay Kumar Singh assumed charge today as Steel Secretary as part of a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Thursday.

Singh, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, was the Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Department of Pensions & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW) before assuming the new role.

Singh succeeds P.K. Tripathi, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training(DoPT). Tripathi was holding the additional charge of Secretary Steel.

V Srinivas, a 1989 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, will be Secretary, DARPG and DoPPW in place of Singh. He is currently Special Secretary in the DARPG.

