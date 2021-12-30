Sanjay Kumar Singh assumes charge as Steel Secretary

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Singh, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, was the Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Department of Pensions & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW) before assuming the new role
NEW DELHI :
Senior bureaucrat Sanjay Kumar Singh assumed charge today as Steel Secretary as part of a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Thursday.
Singh, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, was the Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Department of Pensions & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW) before assuming the new role.