Sanjay Kumar Singh assumes charge as Steel Secretary

Sanjay Kumar Singh assumes charge as Steel Secretary

Singh succeeds P.K. Tripathi, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training(DoPT). Tripathi was holding the additional charge of Secretary Steel.
1 min read . 05:35 PM IST Swati Luthra

  • Singh, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, was the Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Department of Pensions & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW) before assuming the new role

NEW DELHI : Senior bureaucrat Sanjay Kumar Singh assumed charge today as Steel Secretary as part of a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Thursday.

Singh, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, was the Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Department of Pensions & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW) before assuming the new role.

Singh succeeds P.K. Tripathi, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training(DoPT). Tripathi was holding the additional charge of Secretary Steel.

V Srinivas, a 1989 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, will be Secretary, DARPG and DoPPW in place of Singh. He is currently Special Secretary in the DARPG.

