Sanjay Malhotra becomes new DFS sectary in top level bureaucratic reshuffle

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) also approved in-situ upgradation of several officers to the level of Special Secretary in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India as a measure personal to them. Accordingly, Mukhmeet Singh Bhatia, lAS and Director General, Employees State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour and Employment has been given the charge as Director General, Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour and Employment in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India. Similarly, Meeta R. Lochan, Member Secretary, National Commission for Women, Ministry of Women and Child Development had been made as Member Secretary, National Commission for Women, Ministry of Women and Child Development in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India.