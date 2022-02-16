Sanjay Malhotra nominated as director on RBI's central board1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2022, 08:33 PM IST
- Sanjay Malhotra is currently serving as the secretary of the department of financial services
|
Listen to this article
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today said the central government has nominated Sanjay Malhotra, who's currently serving as the secretary of the department of financial services as a director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India.
His nomination is effective from February 16, 2022, and until further orders, the central bank said in a statement.
More details are being added.
