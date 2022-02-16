The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today said the central government has nominated Sanjay Malhotra, who's currently serving as the secretary of the department of financial services as a director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India.

His nomination is effective from February 16, 2022, and until further orders, the central bank said in a statement.

More details are being added.

