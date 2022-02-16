Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Sanjay Malhotra nominated as director on RBI's central board

Sanjay Malhotra nominated as director on RBI's central board

The nomination of Malhotra is effective from February 16, 2022, says RBI
1 min read . 08:33 PM IST Livemint

  • Sanjay Malhotra is currently serving as the secretary of the department of financial services 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today said the central government has nominated Sanjay Malhotra, who's currently serving as the secretary of the department of financial services as a director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India. 

His nomination is effective from February 16, 2022, and until further orders, the central bank said in a statement.

More details are being added. 

