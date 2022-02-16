Sanjay Malhotra nominated as director on RBI's central board

Sanjay Malhotra nominated as director on RBI's central board1 min read . 08:33 PM IST
- Sanjay Malhotra is currently serving as the secretary of the department of financial services
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today said the central government has nominated Sanjay Malhotra, who's currently serving as the secretary of the department of financial services as a director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today said the central government has nominated Sanjay Malhotra, who's currently serving as the secretary of the department of financial services as a director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India.
His nomination is effective from February 16, 2022, and until further orders, the central bank said in a statement.
His nomination is effective from February 16, 2022, and until further orders, the central bank said in a statement.
More details are being added.
More details are being added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!