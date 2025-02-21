Sanjay Nirupam’s BIG claim: Muslim builders reject Hindu applicants in SRA, alleges ’Housing Jihad’ in Mumbai

Sanjay Nirupam of Shiv Sena raises eyebrows with allegations of 'Housing Jihad,' claiming Muslim builders in Mumbai's SRA projects are rejecting Hindu applicants. This controversial assertion has sparked a fierce response from Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM.

Livemint
Updated21 Feb 2025, 07:32 PM IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Friday made a shocking claim that Muslim builders are rejecting Hindu applicants in SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) projects in Mumbai and termed it as 'Housing Jihad'.

Nirupam has written to Maharashtra Housing Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, and the SRA chief to look into the matter.

The Sena leader claimed that such activities are being carried out in western suburbs and areas like Govandi, Mankhurd, Kurla, Saki Naka and Bandra.

“'Housing Jihad' is being carried out on a large scale in Mumbai, and Muslim builders are primarily involved in this. These builders are active in Muslim-dominated and nearby areas where Hindus are present,” reported PTI, quoting Nirupam.

Stating that Muslim builders are trying to fit Muslims into SRA projects, Nirupam claimed, "The move was making Hindus minority in many areas, while making the Muslims majority."

“There are 600 ongoing SRA projects of which 10 per cent are Muslim builders and all are involved in such work. The plan is to change the demography of the city in a big way,” Nirupam alleged.

The Sena leader also claimed that Muslim builders are running a campaign to give permanent houses to Bangladeshi nationals. “There is a big scam running on the level of junior officers.”

Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan hit back at Nirupam, calling it complete nonsense.

“They are lying and this is complete nonsense,” said Pathan.

“First, they alleged love jihad, then they alleged land jihad, and now they are alleging housing jihad,” Pathan said, adding, “Do they even know the meaning of jihad?”

Last month, Nirupam spark a war of words when he raised questions about the actor Saif Ali Khan's speedy recovery following a six-hour surgery for deep stab wounds.

“The doctors at Lilavati Hospital said the knife had penetrated 2.5 inches inside Saif Ali Khan's back. They should clarify how a person who underwent such an extensive operation can recover so quickly," Nirupam had remarked.

First Published:21 Feb 2025, 07:32 PM IST
