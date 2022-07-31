Sanjay Raut dismisses reports of his hand in Patra Chawl land scam case2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 09:42 AM IST
Sanjay Raut said that he will not surrender and will not even leave Shiv Sena.
After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted searches at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday dismissed the allegations of his involvement in any money laundering case. He said that he will not surrender and will not even leave Shiv Sena.