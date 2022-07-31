After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted searches at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday dismissed the allegations of his involvement in any money laundering case. He said that he will not surrender and will not even leave Shiv Sena.

Taking to Twitter, Raut said, “Maharashtra and Shiv Sena will continue to fight. False action. False evidence. I will not leave Shiv Sena. Even if I die, I will not surrender. Jai Maharashtra,"

Shiv Sena workers gathered outside the residence of party leader Sanjay Raut as the federal agency conducted a search, in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case. The action comes after the ED sent Raut several summonses, the most recent of which was on July 27.

Mumbai | Shiv Sena workers gathered outside the residence of party leader Sanjay Raut as Enforcement Directorate conducts a search, in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case pic.twitter.com/kEVM3rm8bW — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

Raut was summoned for questioning by the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'. The Uddhav Thackeray supporter and Rajya Sabha MP has denied any misconduct and claimed that he was the victim of political retaliation.

Sanjay Raut is being probed in connection with the re-development of Mumbai's Patra Chawl. His lawyer had sought 13-14 days time to present the documents in front of the probe agency, however, the request was declined by the Agency.

The 47-acre Patrawal Chawl owned by MHADA had around 672 tenants under the Goregaon Sidharth Nagar Sahakari Griha Nirman Sanstha Ltd.

Under a three-party agreement between MHADA, Guruashish and the society, the builder could develop the land in lieu of constructing flats for the 672 tenants in 36 months.

As per the agreement, the developer had to pay rent to all the every month till the completion of the project, however, the rent was paid only till 2014-15. Later, the tenants started complaining about the non-payment of rent and the delay in the completion of the project.

Guruashish informed MHADA the plot was large and would take time to develop on its own; so it wanted to let other builders in through sub-development agreements. Between 2010 and 2014, Guruashish signed such agreements with the other builders.

Guru Ashish had entered into a "tripartite agreement' with the tenants and MHADA to re-develop the 'chawl'.

This realty company also launched a project called Meadows and took the booking amount of around ₹138 crore from flat buyers. The ED probe, conducted so far, found that "around ₹100 crore were transferred from HDIL to the account of Pravin Raut".

This amount was further "diverted" by Pravin Raut to various accounts of his close associates, family member, his business entities etc., it said.

In January 2018, MHADA decided to terminate its agreement with Guruashish and the society, and asked it to return the land.