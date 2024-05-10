FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for remarks against PM Narendra Modi: Report
An FIR has been filed against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for remarks that the BJP charged could cause communal harmony and were a “direct threat” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a case in Nagpur against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that could cause communal disharmony and were a “direct threat" to the PM's life, NDTV reported. An FIR has been filed.