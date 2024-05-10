An FIR has been filed against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for remarks that the BJP charged could cause communal harmony and were a “direct threat” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a case in Nagpur against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that could cause communal disharmony and were a “direct threat" to the PM's life, NDTV reported. An FIR has been filed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a public rally in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, Raut had allegedly drawn parallels between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The Maharashtra unit of the BJP has said that Raut tried to draw parallels between Modi and Aurangzeb, adding, “Such comments are a ‘direct threat’ to the life of the PM," PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Thursday, the BJP also wrote to the Election Commission and Mumbai police seeking action against Raut

In its complaint to the EC, the party also said that such comments could potentially lead to communal disharmony and hamper the peaceful conduct of the electioneering process.

"His comments are a direct threat to the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. EC officials should take appropriate action against Raut and ensure such comments are not repeated in future," the BJP's complaint claimed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, the BJP also slammed Uddhav Thackeray and said that Sanjay Raut talking about burying the Prime Minister of the country is like expressing the desire of Pakistan.

(This is a developing story)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!